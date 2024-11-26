U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron expected to announce ceasefire in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Reuters reported that four senior Lebanese sources revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel are expected to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon within the next 36 hours. Israeli officials also foresee a ceasefire agreement being finalized in the coming days, but warned that failure to do so could lead to a prolonged conflict. This follows news that Israeli Prime has given his approval for the proposed ceasefire deal.



Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Meanwhile, the Hebrew newspaper Israel Today cited a political official suggesting that the agreement could be signed in "days, or possibly sooner."



Despite the optimism surrounding the ceasefire, Israeli officials are preparing to escalate their attacks on Beirut to further weaken Hezbollah before the truce is finalized, fearing that continued fighting could derail the negotiations. Israeli Ambassador to Washington, Mike Herzog, indicated that an agreement is imminent, with an announcement expected shortly.



The situation remains tense as Hezbollah increases its attacks on Israel, including firing over 350 rockets at Tel Aviv. Israeli Finance Minister Ze'ev Elkin urged for intensified military actions against Hezbollah to accelerate the agreement. However, reports suggest that some points of contention are still under negotiation.



Israeli media reported that Netanyahu is ready to move forward with a ceasefire, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein reportedly approving the deal. The American envoy also warned that if a resolution isn’t reached soon, the U.S. would withdraw from its mediation efforts.

