Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 47

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024. The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”). In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 3,039,197 385,651,849 18 November 2024 18,000 13.,75 2,461,500 19 November 2024 18,000 134.25 2,416,500 20 November 2024 17,500 136.56 2,389,800 21 November 2024 17,000 136.30 2,317,100 22 November 2024 16,500 135.16 2,230,140 Total week 47 87,000 11,815,040 Total accumulated 3,126,197 397,466,889

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,276,363 treasury shares equal to 2.78 % of the Bank's share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.

