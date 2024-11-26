Global Beverage Vending Machine Market Projected To Reach US$ 43.04 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.56%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global beverage vending machine was valued at US$ 22.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is expected to bring the market's valuation to US$ 43.04 billion by the end of the forecast period.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-The surge in demand for automated and convenient beverage dispensing solutions in high-traffic locations such as airports, office buildings, shopping centers, and educational institutions is a key driver for the market's expansion. The increasing adoption of cashless and touchless payment systems, along with innovations in machine features such as energy efficiency, user customization, and connectivity, are further enhancing the appeal of beverage vending machines to consumers and businesses alike.Market DynamicsDriver: Cashless Payment Options in Beverage Vending MachinesMobile payment options like Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and Samsung Pay are becoming increasingly prevalent in the vending machine industry. Vending machines manufacturers in the beverage vending machine market have these options so that they don't fall behind with customer expectations. One notable partnership is between Vagabond and Apple Pay in 2020, which enabled cashless payments for machines all throughout the United States. There're also contactless card payments which can be used on beverage vending machines that allow customers to simply tap their card on the reader to pay. Physical contact isn't necessary anymore when it comes to making purchases, as proven by UK's 62% increase of these transactions in 2022.QR code payments are new and fresh methods recently adopted by the beverage vending machine industry. Customers can scan a QR code displayed on a machine using their phone to complete their purchase. People in Asia seem to particularly enjoy this method of payment, as mobile payment apps like WeChat and Alipay have already gained massive popularity.Astute Analytica's recent report on beverage vending machine market predicts an astounding CAGR of 6.76% for cashless payments from now until 2032 in the beverage vending machine market. In 2019, only 23% of vending machine transactions were made without cash or coins; however, that number jumped up to 33% just last year in 2023. The US is predicted to have cashless payments accepted at around two-thirds of all vending machines by the year 2024 with Japan trailing close behind at a projected 40%.For more information, visit:-Top Players in Global Beverage Vending Machine Market.Azkoyen, S.A..Evoca Group.Nestle SA.Selecta Group.Fuji Electric Co., Ltd..Godrej.Crane Company.Bianchi Industry Spa.Cothas Coffee Co..Atlantis.Rhea Vendors Group S.p.A..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Type of Beverage.Pre-ground, freeze-dried granules.In-cup vending machines.Bean-to-cup Vending Machines.Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines.Fresh Brew Vending Machines.Filter Coffee Machines.Instant Vending Machines.Soluble Coffee.OtherBy Application.Household.Commercial.Hospitality (HoReCa).Hotels.Bars & Restaurants.Café Outlets.(QSRs) Quick Service Restaurants.Professional Caterers.Entertainment (Recreation Facilities).Transportation (Airlines and Rail/Cruises).Enterprises.SMEs.Large Enterprises.OthersBy Operation.Semi-Automated.Fully AutomatedBy Technology.Keypad.Touchscreen.Mobile App BasedBy Beverage Temperature.Hot.Cold.BothBy Installation.Floor Standing Beverage Vending Machine.Tabletop Beverage Vending MachineBy Payment Option.Cashless Systems.Cash SystemsBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.