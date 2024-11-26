LTX, A Broadridge Company, Announces Strategic Partnership With Transficc To Improve Connectivity And Onboarding Speeds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sell-side clients benefit from simplified integration and connectivity to LTX, reduced operational risk and implementation costs and improved time-to-market

LTX , an AI-powered fixed income trading backed by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Solutions

(NYSE:BR ), today announced its strategic partnership with TransFICC , a leading provider of e-trading for fixed income markets. This collaboration enables dealers to more quickly and efficiently onboard and connect to LTX, via TransFICC's One API for eTrading platform.

"We are excited to partner with TransFICC as we continue to grow our community of liquidity providers – optimizing fixed income trading by facilitating workflow and cost efficiencies," said CEO of LTX, Jim Kwiatkowski. "Our strategic partnership with TransFICC enables faster time-to-market and simplified access to LTX's innovative RFQ+ trading protocol, reducing operational burdens. Together, we are lowering the cost associated with trading corporate bonds and helping to deliver best execution to clients."

Venue onboarding can be a complex and time-consuming task exacerbated by limited technical resources for the fixed income sector. TransFICC's high-performance and reliable technology tackles the challenges of fragmentation, complex workflows, data throughput, and regulation associated with fixed income trading. Corporate bond dealers specializing in U.S. Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Market credit products can leverage TransFICC's One API for eTrading solution for direct integration with LTX, simplifying workflows, reducing complexities, and enabling faster access to LTX's AI-powered corporate bond e-trading platform.

"We've seen enthusiasm from clients about speeding up their connectivity to LTX, and we're excited to integrate to provide mutual clients with simpler connectivity, access to new trading protocols, and enhanced liquidity," said Steve Toland, co-Founder of TransFICC. "We are proud to bring this new solution to the market, as we address the fragmentation and workflow challenges typically associated with fixed income trading."

This integration is designed to assist dealers and other market participants in more quickly onboarding to LTX, joining the 40+ dealers and 90+ asset managers already on the platform. By simplifying connectivity and improving integration efficiency, TransFICC's technology allows market participants to seamlessly join LTX's ecosystem of liquidity providers.

For more information about LTX, please visit

.

About LTX

LTX is an electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful artificial intelligence with patented, innovative e-trading protocols to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. LTX is a division of Broadridge Business Process Outsourcing LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications

for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.



Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit .



About TransFICC

Launched in 2016, TransFICC provides trading technology for Fixed Income.

TransFICC builds high performance and robust technology to address the issues of fragmentation, complex workflows, data throughput and regulation. Services include 'One API for eTrading', Data Centres, 'IRS eTrading', 'Credit eTrading' and Consolidated Tape, all of which deliver workflow efficiency, low latency, scalable and secure connectivity for banks and the buy-side.

