Nearly Dozen Drones Targeting Kyiv Intercepted - City Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Russian drone attack overnight Tuesday, November 26, the air alert in Kyiv lasted for over five hours.

The Kyiv Municipal Military Administration reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The Defense Forces detected and destroyed over a dozen Russian UAVs that threatened Kyiv (the exact number and type of UAVs involved is to be reported by the Air Force)," the statement says.

Russian drones were approaching the capital in waves, groups of different numbers, and from different directions.

DIU demonstratesused to attack Russian military targets

As per tentative reports, no damage was incurred and no casualties were confirmed.

Earlier, the Air Force warned citizens that the Russian military had launched attack drones at Ukraine. An air alert went off in the capital and a number of regions.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov