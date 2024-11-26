From Kremlin's Perspective, Europe Not On Peace Terms With Russia - German General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From Moscow's view, Europe is not on peace terms with Russia, and international law in the traditional sense no longer works.

This was stated by Major General Christian Freuding, Chief Coordinator of German military aid to Ukraine, who commenting on the recent hybrid in Europe, which Russia could stand behind.

"We are fully aware that the reasons behind that (hybrid attacks on Europe, including explosions at DHL facilities – ed.) is that from a Russian perspective, Europe, including Germany, is not on peace terms with Russia," Freuding said.

In the opinion of the Russian side, he noted, the old rules of international law“are no longer valid”.

"We are fully aware that we are prime target for Russian hybrid offensive actions. And we have to prepare for that by a government approach," the high-ranking military officer believes.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 25, a cargo plane of the German courier service DHL crashed near Vilnius airport. Police Commissioner General Arūnas Paulauskas said that the possibility of a terrorist attack cannot be ruled out. According to him, this is one of the versions that must be studied and verified, but "the answers will not come soon."

On July 22, a parcel caught fire at a DHL warehouse in Minworth, UK, with no casualties reported. The British police counterterrorism unit has launched an investigation into Russia's possible involvement in the incident.

