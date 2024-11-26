Kuwait Acting PM, Defense Minister Heads To Qatar For Gulf Meeting
Date
11/26/2024 2:08:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah left for Qatar on Tuesday to participate in the GCC Defense Ministers' 21st session. (end)
hmd
MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108926166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.