Kuwait Acting PM, Defense Minister Heads To Qatar For Gulf Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf left for Qatar on Tuesday to participate in the GCC Defense Ministers' 21st session. (end) hmd

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.