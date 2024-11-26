عربي


Kuwait Acting PM, Defense Minister Heads To Qatar For Gulf Meeting


11/26/2024 2:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah left for Qatar on Tuesday to participate in the GCC Defense Ministers' 21st session. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

