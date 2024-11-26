Bicupid Adds Music Preferences To Profiles, Offering An Exciting New Way For Bi Men And Women To Break The Ice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BiCupid is pleased to announce the addition of a new feature for user profiles that allows bisexual men and women to add their favorite for others to see. This exciting new feature aims to encourage user connection by using music as a conversation starter.

All BiCupid users can instantly access this new feature. To get started with adding music preferences to their profiles, users can first go to Spotify to search for their favorite artists are genres. Next, they can then go to their profile to add the songs and genres they love. Music is a major form of expression, and by adding music to their profiles, users let their musical preferences attract like-minded matches while sparking conversations.

Music plays a huge factor in relationships. In fact, only 2% of couples had successful, lasting relationships when they had completely different music tastes. Furthermore, statistics show that one in five people won't date someone who has poor taste in music. Musical preferences are objective, and this underscores the importance of music in a relationship. Now, BiCupid is changing the way bisexual people and couples meet by including their music preferences in the mix. When users browse a profile, they can now see if a user has added their musical style. If they have, it can be used as a factor in compatibility.

According to the team at BiCupid,“Music is a fun and personal way to showcase interests. Plus, it encourages meaningful conversations by breaking the ice through shared music tastes.”

Existing users can visit their profile now to instantly update their music preferences. New users will have the option of including their musical taste when they create their profile.

About BiCupid

BiCupid is the largest bisexual dating website focused on secure, private and trusted dating services for bisexual men, women and couples.

To know more about BiCupid, please visit . Now, the BiCupid app is available on App Store and Google Play .

