Chhunchi Launches One-Stop Online Store For Saree Enthusiasts: Showcases The Diversity Of Indian Handlooms

New Delhi [India], November 26: Purtika Choudhury, a Pune-based entrepreneur, today elatedly announced the launch of her store, Chhunchi - The Needles Craft . It is a handloom saree shopper's haven, with a saree collection artistically reflecting every corner of the country.

Collecting a handloom saree was once more about who could afford to pass it down to the next generation. Women have invested in shopping sarees for ages, be it stylish silk sarees or body-hugging cotton handloom sarees. The essence and practicality of handloom sarees make them a perfect fit for every occasion. No doubt, handloom sarees fascinate all women, but their expensiveness and less accessibility keep them out of the ranks of many. But with the inception of online stores like Chhunchi, the inaccessibility of handloom sarees will become a thing of the past.

Chhunchi can give women nationwide access to the latest and classic collection of handloom sarees. The collection at this online store takes inspiration from the cultural significance of every state in India. The designs and colors of sarees at this store illustrate the artisans knowledge of the rich heritage of the country. They flaunt the craft of Indian artisans who put their heart and soul into designing magnificent pieces.

Saree lovers seeking an elegant Pochampally silk saree collection and more can shop at this online store. Working women and housewives that need go-to wear or outfits for the festive occasions can shop cotton, pure silk, silk mark tag handloom sarees here.

The handloom saree online store features a collection inspired by India's golden bird era. Women who are passionate about collecting sarees can find premium wear sarees under one roof. The platform also gives shoppers free shipping on all orders. They make the customer shopping experience all the more engaging with seasonable discounts.

Saree enthusiasts in India still have no plans to switch from their love for handloom. The given number of ample dressing options today does not compare.

"Of all handloom saree online stores today, Chhunchi plans to become the dearest of them all in India. We soon plan to expand to dress materials while being pocket-friendly. And we are looking forward to an incredible response from our customers who are going to turn into our beloved Chhunchi family," the Founder of Chhunchi shared.

From Banarasi silk sarees to Kanjivaram Pattu sarees, each handloom saree from this website is delivered in sustainable packaging. The reusable and washable cotton cloth bags can not only protect sarees for longer years but also promote environmental sustainability.

The Founder ensures the reputed artisans of India get the value and recognition they deserve. Their cotton handloom sarees let one step into tradition yet never step out of their comfort. The online store does so by making breathable and comfortable sarees accessible across India. The Founder hopes to appeal to the generations to come with Chhunchi.

