Tel Aviv, Beirut seek agreement to finish Israel's conflict with Lebanon

(MENAFN) A high-ranking Israeli official has stated that Israel's cabinet would encounter on Tuesday to confirm a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, and a Lebanese leader has stated Beirut had been informed by Washington that an agreement could be declared "within hours".



US news website, quoting an unknown high-ranking US official, stated on Monday that Israel and Lebanon had confirmed the terms of the agreement, and a high-ranking Israeli official stated Tuesday's event was intended to approve it.



Israeli officials had stated previously that an agreement to finish the conflict was getting closer though some challenges continued, while a couple of high-ranking Lebanese officials voiced guarded optimism even as Israeli attacked pounded Lebanon anew.



Israel's representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, stated Israel would keep the ability to attack southern Lebanon under any deal.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's office refused to comment on the report.



The US has pushed for an agreement to finish more than a year of Israel's war on Lebanon that exploded in parallel with Tel Aviv's conflict with Gaza, but severely worsened through the past couple of months, raising worries of a broader Middle East war.

