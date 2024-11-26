Roche Enters Into A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Poseida Therapeutics, Including Cell Therapy Candidates And Related Platform Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

supports Roche's Pharma Strategy and allows for a range of potentially first and best-in-class therapies across oncology, immunology, and neurology, uniquely positioning Roche in the new field of donor-derived off-the-shelf cell therapies

Roche to acquire Poseida Therapeutics fo r US $9.00 per share in cash at closing, representing a total equity value of approximately US $1.0 billion

Stockholders would also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) for up to an aggregate of US $4.00 per share in cash, representing a total deal value of up to approximately US $1.5 billion The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 Basel, 26 November 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (“Poseida”, NASDAQ: PSTX), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering donor-derived CAR-T cell therapies. Based in San Diego, California, Poseida's R&D portfolio includes pre-clinical and clinical-stage off-the-shelf (also referred to as allogeneic) CAR-T therapies across several therapeutic areas including haematological malignancies, solid tumours, and autoimmune disease, as well as manufacturing capabilities and technology platforms. The acquisition builds on the existing partnership between Roche and Poseida following the collaboration and licence agreement established in 2022 , which focuses on developing off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies to address medical needs of patients with haematological malignancies. The joint vision of Poseida, Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, is to deliver the next generation of off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies with increased potency and favourable safety at a scale that can potentially reach more patients and enable broad commercial use. “This exciting acquisition will allow us to drive further progress in allogeneic cell therapy while leveraging the successful existing partnership with Poseida,” said Levi Garraway, Head of Product Development and Chief Medical Officer at Roche.“We are very encouraged by the early clinical data, and this acquisition builds on our joint progress to catalyse the development of potentially first and best-in-class cell therapies in oncology, immunology and neurology.” About the Poseida Programmes and Pipeline

Assets in the current collaboration:

The lead programme, P-BCMA-ALLO1, is an allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). P-BCMA-ALLO1 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) after three or more prior lines of therapies, and FDA Orphan Drug Designation for MM. Early clinical data have been reported in September at the International Myeloma Society annual meeting (Poseida PR ).

A second clinical programme in Phase 1 is P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, an allogeneic dual CAR-T in B-cell malignancies. Building on the transformative potential of the CAR-T modality beyond oncology, FDA INDs have been recently filed to investigate this programme's potential for patients with multiple sclerosis and systemic lupus erythematosus. An additional allogeneic, dual CAR-T programme targeting known antigens expressed in haematologic malignancies (Poseida PR) has been initiated.

Upon closing of the transaction, Roche will obtain access to Poseida's GMP manufacturing capabilities and other R&D portfolio assets, as well as their know-how and expertise, including:

P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T programme currently in Phase 1 in solid tumours. Genomic medicine pre-clinical candidates as well as related technologies. Current Poseida employees will join the Roche Group as part of Roche's Pharmaceuticals Division. “Our interest in cell therapy is directly tied to our commitment to discovering and developing pioneering medicines with substantial patient benefit,” said Aviv Regev, Head of Genentech Research & Early Development.“We are excited to bring together cutting-edge scientific approaches and expertise to tap into the full transformative potential of cell therapy.” Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Roche will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Poseida common stock at a price of US $9.00 per share in cash at closing plus a non-tradeable CVR to receive certain milestone payments of up to an aggregate of US $4.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately US $1.0 billion at closing and representing a total deal value of up to US $1.5 billion. The price payable at closing represents a premium of approximately 215% to Poseida's closing share price on 25 November 2024. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of Roche and Poseida. Poseida will file a recommendation statement containing the unanimous recommendation of the Poseida board that Poseida's stockholders tender their shares pursuant to the tender offer. Following the completion of the tender offer, Roche will acquire all remaining shares at the same price of US $9.00 per share in cash through a second step merger. Each non-tradeable CVR will entitle its holders to receive the following contingent cash payments, conditioned upon the achievement of certain clinical development and commercial milestones, within specified time periods: US $2.00 per share in cash, upon the initiation of the first pivotal study of a P-BCMA-ALLO1 product for the treatment of any indication (by December 31, 2028) US $1.00 per share in cash, upon the initiation of the first pivotal study of a P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 product or of a P-BCMACD19-ALLO1 product for the treatment of an autoimmune indication (by December 31, 2034) US $1.00 per share in cash, upon the first commercial sale of a P-BCMA-ALLO1 product for the treatment of any indication (by December 31, 2031)

There can be no assurance that any payments will be made with respect to the CVR. Assuming the conditions of the CVR are met, this would represent an additional cash consideration of up to approximately US $0.5 billion for Poseida's stockholders. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of the outstanding shares of Poseida's common stock and the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Citi is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Roche and Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal counsel to Roche. Centerview Partners LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Poseida and Cooley LLP is acting as legal counsel to Poseida. About Poseida

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated allogeneic cell therapies and genetic medicines with the capacity to cure. The Company's pipeline includes investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for hematologic cancers, autoimmune diseases, and solid tumours, as well as investigational in vivo genetic medicines that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral transposon-based DNA delivery system, Cas-CLOVERTM Site-Specific Gene Editing System, Booster Molecule and nanoparticle gene delivery technologies, as well as in-house GMP cell therapy manufacturing. The Company has formed strategic collaborations with Roche and Astellas to unlock the promise of cell therapies for cancer patients. About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice. For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit . All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Roche Global Media Relations

