Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation To Q3 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q3 2024 report on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an call at 10:00 CET on Thursday, November 28, 2024, followed by a Q&A session. The earnings call can be accessed live via webcast. A recording will be available on demand at the Company's website after the live event has concluded.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link:

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act