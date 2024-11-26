Sterilization Technologies Market Registering A CAGR Of 5.9% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global sterilization technologies was pegged at $7.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.For Right Perspective, Sample PDF at:Rise in number of hospital-acquired infections, growth in the geriatric population, expansion of the processed food & beverage market, and increase in adoption of sterilization technologies in medical and cosmetic industries drive the growth of the global sterilization technologies market. However, increase in regulatory pressures, high installation and utility costs associated with sterilization technologies, and introduction of disposable devices, such as syringes, bandages, sutures, and gowns, impede the market growth. On the contrary, R&D activities by key leading players and continuous advancements in the medical device industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Sterilization services are recognized as the way of eliminating unwanted microorganisms present in the environment. In sterilization services, physical or chemical methods are used to kill spore, microbes, and viruses. In hospitals & other medical facilities, the risk of cross-infection from equipment, surface & skin of patient, and healthcare staff as well as contamination of pharmaceutical or other products has increased considerably. Thus, sterilization services serve as an ideal method to inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Different types of sterilization services include ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, and e-beam sterilization.Ask to Our Industry Expert:The chemical and gas sterilization segment to dominate by 2030-By product, the chemical and gas sterilization segment accounted for more than half of the global sterilization technologies market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to their effectiveness in sterilizing the reusable medical instruments, surgical instruments, and other materials required for various microbial-safe environments. The ionizing radiation sterilization segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of filtration sterilization and thermal sterilization segments.The medical devices segment held the lion's share in 2020-Based on end user, the medical devices segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global sterilization technologies market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the rising number of surgical procedures propelling the growth of the medical devices industry. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, and cosmetics segment.North America, to lead the trail in terms of revenue-By region, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sterilization technologies market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to accelerated economic growth, rise in government focus on the healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, the outbreak of COVID-19, investment from government bodies to expand healthcare facilities, and favorable regulatory reformsKey players in the industry-AtecPharmatechnik GmbHAdvanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.Sterile Technologies Inc.Belimed AGNordion Inc.Stryker Corporation.Getinge GroupNoxilizer, Inc.Steris Plc.The 3M CompanyAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

