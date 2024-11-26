Singapore Lab-Grown Meat Market To Witness Astonishing Growth, Projected To Reach US$ 761.17 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Singapore lab-grown meat , valued at US$ 21.74 million in 2023 is poised for unprecedented growth, with projections indicating it will surge to US$ 761.17 million by 2032. This remarkable expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.45% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-Singapore, recognized as a global hub for food innovation, has emerged as a leader in the alternative protein revolution. As the world's first country to approve the sale of cultivated meat, Singapore has set the stage for a thriving ecosystem of research, development, and commercialization in the lab-grown meat industry.Market DynamicsDriver: Government Support Fuels Singapore's Lab grown meat marketSingapore's lab grown meat market is thriving, significantly bolstered by the government's proactive support. Recognizing the potential of lab-grown meat in addressing food security and environmental issues, the Singaporean government has been instrumental in creating a favorable ecosystem for this innovative industry. This government backing is not just a policy stance but a well-strategized move towards sustainable food solutions. One of the most striking demonstrations of this support was the Singapore Food Agency's historic decision in 2020 to approve the sale of lab-grown chicken, making Singapore the first country globally to do so. This groundbreaking approval has not only set a regulatory precedent but has also signaled confidence in the safety and viability of lab-grown meat products.In line with this, the government has allocated significant funds towards research and development in the agritech and foodtech sectors. The "30 by 30" initiative, aiming to produce 30% of Singapore's nutritional needs locally by 2030, further highlights the strategic importance of lab-grown meat in the nation's food security plans. A study shows a rapid increase in investment and interest in the sector. For instance, investments in Singapore's agritech startups, which include lab-grown meat companies, have surged by 300% in the past few years. Moreover, the number of agritech startups has grown by over 50% since 2019, many of which are directly involved in or related to the lab-grown meat industry.The Singaporean government's endorsement has also led to international collaborations, with global companies choosing Singapore as their base for research and development in lab-grown meat. This has not only boosted the local economy but also positioned Singapore as a global leader in this revolutionary industry.Reasons to Invest in this Report-Key PlayersAleph FarmsEat Just, Inc.MeatableShiok Meats Pte LtdOther Prominent PlayersSegmentation OutlineBy Source TypeBeefChickenDuckSeafoodPorkBy ApplicationSteakNuggetsSausageOthersBy End UserResidentialHotelsRestaurantsCaféBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

