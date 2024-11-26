Elections Not To Affect Germany's Support For Ukraine - Bundeswehr General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is important to hold a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format before the change of the presidential administration in the U.S., in order to send a clear signal to partners that support for Ukraine will remain unwavering.

This was stated at a briefing in Kyiv by Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding, Chief Coordinator of German Military Assistance to Ukraine.

"I'm not sure whether the U.S will decide (to cut aid to Ukraine – ed.). At the same time, this cannot be excluded. Our is sitting in Berlin with his colleagues from France, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Rustem Umerov is on the screen, so it's the six ministers. And they are discussing, making plans for stepping up in case U.S support will decrease," Freuding said.

He said it was an ongoing discussion:“I think we should focus more on not only filling gaps, but what we can do to give the Ukrainians a position of strength within the next months without looking at what could happen if the U.S support goes down. We should look at what we could do to strengthen Ukraine's Armed Forces regardless of what happens in the U.S.”

When asked about the fact that U.S. security assistance is roughly equal to the European total, Freuding said:“There are 27 European members and 31 NATO member states besides the U.S. I think we have a certain economic strength, we can develop a certain political strength, and we can step up our efforts.”

Commenting on the prospects for the Ramstein format meeting, the Bundeswehr general expressed hope that it will take place in December before Christmas with the participation of the Biden administration.

“I know that there are discussions on which level this meeting could be held, should it be the leaders level or the level of defense ministers. Our position is that this Ramstein meeting takes place in person, at the Ramstein base, regardless of the level,” explained Freuding.

Germany is convinced, he added, that a meeting held before the change of administration in Washington“would be very helpful and send a very clear signal for partner nations that we will continue our support regardless of what's happening in the U.S.”

Regarding the upcoming elections in Germany, the general said that the country would remain on Ukraine's side regardless of any changes in government.“You can really rely on German politics. German people will support you regardless. Germany will continue providing military support, as well as energy and humanitarian assistance, without any break for Christmas holidays,” he assured.

Freuding emphasized that Ukraine has been fighting against Russian aggression for over 1,000 days, but "it's very clear that this war has been going on for over 10 years now, and it's important to make this clear to the public especially in Western Europe."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that after Putin's statements about updating the nuclear strategy, it is time for Germany to support its partners' decision on long-range capabilities for Ukraine. The President noted that Ukraine's strategy today is to be strong, because Putin wants war, not peace.

