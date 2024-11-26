Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates The 24Th Convocation Of Kathak Kendra And Presents Diplomas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of and Arts and an influential figure in the of Indian art and culture, inaugurated and presented diplomas at the 24th Convocation of Kathak Kendra, the National Institute of Kathak Dance, under the of Culture's Sangeet Natak Akademi, of India. The convocation was a celebration of the achievements of young classical dancers and an acknowledgment of Kathak Kendra's contributions to preserving and promoting India's classical dance heritage.



In his convocation address, Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and fostering a passion for the arts.“It is essential to cherish and promote our art and culture. Schools like Kathak Kendra are vital to carrying forward the legacy of Indian classical arts. I am honored to be part of this convocation and wish the graduating students a bright and fulfilling future in dance.”



Dr. Marwah expressed excitement about potential collaborations between AAFT, located in Noida Film City, and Kathak Kendra.“AAFT and Kathak Kendra can work together to create dedicated programs for young classical dancers on radio and television. This initiative would be a small but meaningful contribution towards promoting classical Indian dance and making it accessible to a broader audience,” he announced.



Kathak Kendra, also known as the National Institute of Kathak Dance, is renowned for its dedication to teaching and preserving Kathak, one of India's most celebrated classical dance forms. As a constituent unit of Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama, the institution has been a significant force in nurturing the talents of young dancers across the country.



The convocation ceremony showcased vibrant performances by diploma holders, featuring choreographies both created and directed by students, highlighting their artistic journey and dedication to the classical dance form.



Smt. Pranaame Bhagawati, Director of Kathak Kendra, presented a memento to Dr. Marwah in appreciation of his presence and for supporting joint programs between AAFT and Kathak Kendra. She expressed optimism for future collaborative efforts aimed at furthering the reach of Kathak and other classical art forms.



This event underscores the commitment of both AAFT and Kathak Kendra to the continued promotion and celebration of Indian cultural heritage, with the promise of more initiatives to inspire the next generation of classical dancers.



