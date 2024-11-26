Dynamic Industry Corp Introduces Innovative Solar Panel Recycling Solutions To The Indian Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 26, 2024 - Dynamic Corp., a global leader in sustainable recycling technology, announces innovative solar panel recycling solutions. Leveraging its patented pre-processing technology, the company aims to address India's mounting solar waste issue, which is expected to reach 595,000 tons by 2050. This move aligns with India's sustainability goals and provides a solution for the lack of current infrastructure for solar panel recycling. Dynamic Industry Corp is also part of K-Startup Centre (KSC) - India 2024, an accelerator program run by The Circle: Founders Club.



As India continues its rapid growth in solar energy production, the need for sustainable management of solar panel waste is becoming a priority. Dynamic Industry Corp's recycling technology enables the extraction of valuable materials from used solar panels, offering a circular solution that turns waste into reusable resources. The company's strategy involves setting up local recycling stations and building a national supply chain for solar panel collection and reclamation, effectively laying the foundation for an eco-friendly solar waste management industry in India.



Dynamic Industry Corp. plans to establish two recycling stations, one each in northern and southern India, and create a localized sales channel to distribute reclaimed metals and other materials derived from the recycling process. This initiative supports India's transition toward a low-carbon economy, as the recycling process reduces approximately 4.77 tons of CO2 emissions per ton of solar panels processed. Certified by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, this process is the first in the industry to achieve carbon-neutral standards in solar recycling, demonstrating Dynamic Industry Corp.'s commitment to sustainable practices.



"India represents a unique and strategic market for us due to its exponential growth in solar power generation and the subsequent waste challenge that follows. Our recycling technology offers an effective solution to this growing issue, helping reduce the carbon footprint associated with solar panel waste," said Hyonsoo Kim, CEO of Dynamic Industry Corp. "We are dedicated to providing a complete recycling solution, from supply chain management to end-to-end recycling, that aligns with India's environmental priorities."



Dynamic Industry Corp. is part of the K-Startup Centre (KSC) 2024 cohort, run by The Circle: Founders Club (FC) in India, part of a global initiative aimed at helping South Korean startups explore opportunities in the Indian market. Supported by the Korea Institute of Startups & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), this program benefits startups from diverse sectors through mentoring, business connections, networking events, and local market insights to support cross-border innovation.



In its pursuit of sustainable growth, Dynamic Industry Corp. has secured joint venture agreements with prominent local waste management companies and a consulting firm to streamline the setup of its recycling operations. The company is also working to establish key accreditations and engage with local authorities to ensure compliance with Indian regulations on waste management and recycling. Initial plans include exploring Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as potential locations for its state-of-the-art recycling plants.



To ensure product-market fit, Dynamic Industry Corp. is building a team of local experts to oversee operations, manage supply chains, and drive customer acquisition across India. By adapting its operations to the specific needs of the Indian market, the company aims to address logistical challenges and enhance customer engagement.





About Dynamic Industry Corp.



Dynamic Industry Corp. is a global innovator in recycling technology, specializing in eco-friendly and efficient solutions for solar panel waste management. With a focus on sustainability and technological advancement, the company offers comprehensive recycling processes that recover valuable metals and reduce carbon emissions. Dynamic Industry Corp. is committed to establishing high standards in waste management and supporting global efforts in building a greener future.

