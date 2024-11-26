SEALCOIN Showcases IoT Innovation in Interview on Hashgraph TV

Zurich, Switzerland – November 26, 2024 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the“Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, via its subsidiary SEALCOIN AG (“SEALCOIN”), a pioneer in the IoT and Decentralized Ledger Technology (“DLT”) space, today announced its interview on the latest episode of Hashgraph TV, which features a deep dive into SEALCOIN's transformative approach to the IoT. The episode brings together two key industry leaders: Jonathan LLamas, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at SEALCOIN AG, and Andrew Forson, Head of Ventures and Investment at The Hashgraph Association.

The discussion highlights how SEALCOIN leverages Hedera's cutting-edge DLT to revolutionize the IoT landscape. SEALCOIN's state-of-the-art services platform empowers IoT devices to execute autonomous transactions and service-for-payment exchanges securely, efficiently, and transparently.

Mr. Llamas elaborated on SEALCOIN's mission to redefine IoT connectivity, commenting,“We're thrilled to share how SEALCOIN is harnessing Hedera's unique technology to create seamless, autonomous solutions for the IoT ecosystem. This is more than just innovation-it's about enabling real-world, automated efficiencies that bring value to businesses and consumers alike.”

Mr. Forson added,“The Hashgraph Association is excited to see SEALCOIN harness the power of Hedera to drive innovation in IoT. This collaboration showcases how DLT can transform industries and create unprecedented opportunities for the future.”

How SEALCOIN leverages Hedera DLT for unparalleled transaction speed and security.

The role of autonomous service platforms in transforming IoT device interactions.

TIOT token's role, which has been confirmed as Hybrid Utility and Payment token according to FINMA's (Swiss regulator) DLT guidelines since the interview. SEALCOIN's vision for the future of IoT and decentralized services.

The interview underscores SEALCOIN's commitment to driving IoT innovation by unlocking the full potential of decentralized technologies. The full interview is available at .

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

About SEALCOIN AG

SEALCOIN is a leading innovator in digital ecosystems, offering secure and scalable solutions powered by blockchain and decentralized ledger technology. Its mission is to enable seamless, autonomous transactions and unlock the potential of IoT across industries. For more information, please contact ... or visit

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association promotes the adoption of Hedera DLT by fostering innovation, investment, and collaboration across industries, enabling secure and sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit .

