Argenx To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 26, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor in December.



Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3 at 1:45 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.



7 th Annual Evercore I&I HealthCONx Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4 at 1:45 p.m. ET in Coral Gables, FL.

Piper Sandler's 35 th Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, December 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, globally in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, China and Canada. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , X/Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

