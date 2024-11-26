Chellcy Reitsma Unveils Captivating Double Album Reflecting On Life's Fragility And Resilience

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Emerging artist Chellcy Reitsma has released Momento Mori, the first installment of her

thought-provoking double album, now available on all major streaming platforms. With its evocative lyrics and innovative musical compositions, Momento Mori delves deeply into

themes of mortality, inspiring listeners to reflect on life's delicate interplay of triumph and loss, strength and vulnerability. The album's second chapter, Carpe Diem, is set to launch digitally in 2025, while fans can access the complete journey through an exclusive double CD and LP edition available at Reitsma's live performances.

Two singles from Momento Mori,“Boat to Nod” and“VioletFlame,” debuted in September, earning critical acclaim for their lush instrumentation and introspective themes. While Momento Mori examines the inevitability of mistakes, failures, and the passage of time, Carpe Diem promises a powerful counterpoint, celebrating the joy of living fully and purposefully.

Reitsma's double album is both a sonic and philosophical exploration. Inspired by the Latin phrase Momento Mori-“Remember you must die”-the project challenges audiences to confront mortality, appreciate life's impermanence, and find meaning in its fleeting nature. This reflection serves as a foundation for Carpe Diem-“seize the day”-a call to live with passion, purpose, and renewed vigor.

Stay connected with Chellcy Reitsma's artistic journey on Instagram and Faceboo , and stream Momento Mori now on Spotify .