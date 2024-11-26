Comprehensive Urological Care With Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD, At Sharp Rees

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Nov 25, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group is proud to announce that Asha E. Jamzadeh, MD, a board-certified urologist, is providing top-tier urological services at Sharp Rees-Stealy in San Diego. He is also affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, allowing for an expert continuum of care for his patients.

Dr. Jamzadeh specializes in a comprehensive range of urological services, focusing on the of bladder, kidney, and prostate cancers. His expertise includes minimally invasive techniques, such as robotic-assisted surgeries and laser lithotripsy surgery, allowing for less invasive options with quicker recovery times for patients. Dr. Jamzadeh is also dedicated to managing conditions such as impotence, incontinence, and sexual dysfunction, ensuring a holistic approach to urological health. Furthermore, he performs procedures like vasectomies, adult circumcisions, and penile implants, emphasizing his commitment to addressing various urological concerns.

A graduate of Weill Cornell Medicine - Cornell University in 2014, Dr. Jamzadeh completed his internship and residency at Henry Ford Hospital from 2015 to 2019. His passion for medicine has been evident since childhood, driving him toward a career dedicated to caring for others. Dr. Jamzadeh values the importance of establishing a strong physician-patient relationship, built on trust, comfort, and open communication. He emphasizes patient education, empowering individuals to understand their medical conditions and participate in their treatment decisions.

"I believe that informed patients are more engaged in their health care," said Dr. Jamzadeh. "My goal is to provide the latest urological technologies while ensuring that my patients feel supported and informed throughout their treatment journey."

Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Jamzadeh enjoys working out, traveling, cooking, and exploring the beautiful beaches of San Diego with his dog, Pepper. His commitment to a healthy lifestyle aligns with his dedication to the health and well-being of his patients.