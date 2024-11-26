Vishwanath Danthuluri, MD, FACS, FASMBS, DABOM: Transforming Lives Through Advanced Bariatric Surgery In Atlanta

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Nov 25, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Beltline Atlanta Solutions is proud to offer the expertise of Vishwanath Danthuluri, MD, FACS, FASMBS, and DABOM, an advanced minimally-invasive and bariatric fellowship-trained general surgeon. He is dedicated to providing innovative surgical options for patients struggling with weight management and gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) in Atlanta, Georgia.

With robust advanced laparoscopic and robotic skills, Dr. Danthuluri uses the latest techniques to perform safe and well tolerated surgeries for various conditions such as gallbladder issues, hernias, GERD, and obesity disorders. His passion lies in bariatric surgery, where he transforms lives through procedures such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, duodenal switch, and Lap-Band® maintenance and removal. Moreover, he offers comprehensive solutions for GERD treatment, including the latest LINX® device, hiatal hernia repair, paraesophageal hernia repair, and fundoplications, including the Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF) procedure.

“I've always been a helping natured person, even as a child,” Dr. Danthuluri stated.“Growing up, I was always that guy to help friends and family with their fitness and general health concerns. Bariatric surgery combines those innate desires with the most leading-edge modern and technical skills needed to perform surgery. I like telling people I can cure their diabetes and hypertension with surgery, instead of masking their symptoms with life-long medications and their side effects.”

Dr. Danthuluri's extensive education includes a Medical Degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine, a residency in general surgery at Memorial Health University Medical Center, and a fellowship in bariatric surgery and advanced minimally invasive and robotic surgery at the Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas, San Antonio, and the Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas (MIST) consortium through The McGovern Medical School at UT Health Houston. His commitment to excellence is reflected in his distinguished status as a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (FASBMS) and board certification in both general surgery and bariatric surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

Recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (DABOM), Dr. Danthuluri is committed to staying at the forefront of his field. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, The Georgia Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, The American Foregut Society, and the Georgia Composite Medical Board.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Danthuluri enjoys spending quality time with his wife and three children, exploring the vibrant city of Atlanta. An outdoor enthusiast, he loves hiking, mountain biking, and Kayaking. He is also an avid sports fan, and supports the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta United professional teams. He enjoys watching college and professional football as well, and plays soccer in the community whenever he can.

For individuals seeking transformative solutions for weight loss or GERD treatment, Dr. Vishwanath Danthuluri at Beltline Health Atlanta Weight Loss Solutions offers a compassionate approach combined with cutting-edge surgical techniques.