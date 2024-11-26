Blackrock's Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Traders Bet On BTC's Price Doubling Next Month

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Options contracts on the spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) offered by the world's largest asset manager BlackRock have started trading on the earlier today, November 19, and traders so far have been“basically betting” that the price of BTC“will double in the next month.”

In their first day of trading, options contracts on the iShares Trust (IBIT) saw“a few hundred million” contracts get traded, a significant trading volume on a product's debut, according to senior Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

On the microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter,) Balchunas detailed that the price action shows investors appear to be“very bullish,” with several call options contracts“basically betting [the] price of BTC will double in the next month.”

Options contracts give investors the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specific price, called the strike price, by a certain date, called the expiration date. They provide traders with the flexibility to deploy sophisticated strategies, including hedging positions or profit off of higher volatility.

Launching these options on a regulated instrument offering exposure to the spot price of Bitcoin is significant, as it allows institutions who may not want to directly hold long-only positions on the cryptocurrency to still gain exposure to its performance and volatility in a regulated environment, without using offshore exchanges.

IBIT Options Come Amid Continuous Growth

Options trading on the iShares Bitcoin Trust is being launched at a time in which the fund has been seeing continuous growth, having recently surpassed $40 billion in assets under management after seeing a rise of $10 billion in just two weeks.

IBIT has been adding an ever-growing amount of Bitcoin to the fund partly over an ongoing Bitcoin price rally that has seen the price of the flagship cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high above the $93,000 mark.

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, as the size of the fund grows, has to accumulate more Bitcoin to accommodate inflows, driving up demand for the cryptocurrency as it has to maintain its exposure and track the price of Bitcoin.