On November 22, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia,was invited to attend the meeting between H.E. Ms. Nicola Clase, the Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission's (PBC) Configuration on Liberia and the Permanent Representative of Sweden to the UN, and Corps in Liberia. The meeting was also attended by ambassadors of relevant countries to Liberia, representatives of international organizations such as the UN agencies in Liberia, and other international organizations.

Yin said that China appreciates Liberia Government's efforts to maintain peace, promote justice, develop the economy and improve people's livelihood. Peacebuilding efforts should respect Liberia's sovereignty and leadership, and support Liberia's national development agenda. During this year's Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping and President Boakai held a successful bilateral meeting. China will actively implement the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the FOCAC summit,support Liberia's national development and build peace.

The relevant envoys expressed their views on the Liberian peace process.

