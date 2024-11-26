Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Convenes Experts In Accra To Update The Regional Infrastructure Master Plan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened a high-level consultative meeting in Accra to deliberate on the update of its Regional Infrastructure Master Plan (RIMP). Organized by the Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), the meeting brought to-gether experts from Member States, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the West African Power Pool (WAPP), and other key regional institutions. The discussions aim to evaluate progress made on ongoing and completed projects and to lay the groundwork for the scheduled 2025 revision of the Master Plan.

This review stems from the directives of the 60th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in December 2021, which endorsed the RIMP and man-dated periodic updates to incorporate emerging priorities. The revision seeks to align regional infrastructure projects with national and sectoral priorities while reinforcing the Master Plan as a strategic framework for sustainable infrastructure development across the region.

Delivering opening remarks on behalf of Ghana's Minister of Roads and Highways, Ms. Rita Ohene Sarfoh, Director of Policy Planning and Budget, highlighted progress on key initiatives such as the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor. She underscored the importance of integrating innovative financing mechanisms, including green and climate financing, into infrastructure projects. Ad-ditionally, she stressed the need to incorporate social, environmental, and gender considera-tions to ensure inclusivity and sustainability.

“This consultative meeting represents a crucial step in strengthening the relevance and impact of the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan. By collaborating effectively, we can en-sure the region's infrastructure development aligns with our shared vision of economic and social integration,” said Ms. Sarfoh.

Participants committed to working collaboratively to address financing challenges, identify gaps, and ensure that recommendations from the meeting are both actionable and impactful. This collective effort is expected to position the RIMP as a critical tool for guiding regional in-frastructure development, fostering socio-economic growth, and deepening regional integra-tion.

The meeting reflects ECOWAS' continued commitment to modernizing infrastructure across West Africa, addressing emerging challenges, and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of the region's people.

