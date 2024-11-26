Empowering Africa's Future: Youth Dialogue Explores Tech Innovation For Economic Growth

(MENAFN- APO Group)

During a youth dialogue, a special event at the

AEC 2024 , experts explored how technological innovation could promote economic stability and growth in Africa.

Moderating the discussion, Adetola Akinola said the objective of the session was to examine how technological innovation, particularly at universities, could drive sustainable development in African economies. The aim would be to balance economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion, while utilising Africa's most valuable asset, the youth, to address the present challenges to Africa's transformation and economic development.

Opening the conversation, Moumouni Dialla, President of the PAN African Youth Union, emphasised the need for regional and international cooperation in developing the continent's technological resilience. "Africa has to welcome alliances that guarantee long-term development goals and are not overwhelmed by transient benefits," he said. He underlined the necessity of integrating skill development into education, encouraging international specialisation to support friendly rivalry, and attract key technological investments. From his vantage point, continental cooperation and sustainable innovation must start with partnerships.

Wedu Somolekae, Founder of Mesu-Glow Aesthetics in Botswana, highlighted accessibility and inclusion in exploiting industry technology.

She pointed out that profit-driven strategies that businesses use often ignore underprivileged areas. "Business models must align with sustainable development goals.

Rural areas should not be left behind in this technological transformation”, she said. Emphasising social impact in determining a fairer technological future, Somolekae encouraged governments and businesses to prioritise policies that support inclusiveness.

Emphasising the unrealised potential of Africa's young people, Grant Davis, Chair and Global Programme Advisor for the AfCFTA Campaign, underlined that the continent's youthful population could be a creative catalyst. "African young people are today's innovators, not only tomorrow's leaders," he said. Grant advocated specific measures, including providing young people with AI, robotics and coding skills, decreasing obstacles to online access, and boosting entrepreneurship via trade possibilities inside the AfCFTA framework.

He regards these activities as crucial to encouraging young entrepreneurs to use technology for dramatic economic change.



Lalima Mukherjee, a Professor of Economics at the University of Engineering and Management in Kolkata, India, steered the conversation towards the environmental ramifications of technology growth.

She highlighted the problems linked with growing energy use and technological waste, advocating renewable energy sources like solar and hydro as alternatives.

"A sustainable future demands that we educate our youth to adopt environmentally conscious behaviours early on," she stated.

Professor Mukherjee called for policies to support sustainable practices and awareness efforts to encourage responsible technology usage and waste management.



Mary Donkor, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the School of Finance and Economics at Jiangsu University, China, says African governments must prioritise sustainable national policies over political party-driven initiatives to ensure long-term development.

According to Donkor, Africa's education system is overly theoretical, creating a disconnect between classroom learning and industry needs. To bridge this gap, she advocates for a more practical and industry-aligned education structure while urging governments to align financial and industrial investments with technological innovation to advance innovative projects.

"It is imperative to integrate education and industrial reforms to prepare African nations for global competition and foster sustainable development. Prioritising national interests over political agendas is crucial for long-term growth."

The panel concluded with a united vision for Africa's future, a continent that embraces industrial technology while tackling obstacles of inclusion, skills development and sustainability.

Participants agreed that Africa's future is bright because of its youth, which needs to be equipped to become the architects of a sustainable and inclusive tomorrow.

AEC2024 is jointly organised by the African Development Bank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and the United Nations Development Programme, in collaboration with the government of Botswana.

