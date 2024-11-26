Eritrea: Seminar For Nationals In Qatar

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Mr. Yusuf Saiq, Head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ, conducted a for participants of the 13th annual festival of the Eritrean community in Qatar.

During the seminar held in Doha on 23 November, Mr. Yusuf Saiq provided an extensive briefing on the current situation in the homeland and the implementation of national programs aimed at ensuring social justice. He also discussed regional developments and their implications.

Mr. Yusuf highlighted the of Eritrea's substantial investments in establishing social service institutions, including those focused on education, health, potable water projects, and energy. He noted the commendable achievements made in these areas and elaborated on future projects targeting remote areas of the country.

Emphasizing the importance of strengthening Eritrean communities abroad, Mr. Yusuf stated that doing so reinforces their bond with their homeland. He urged nationals to enhance their organizational capacity, unity, and active participation in national affairs.

The participants expressed their commitment to increasing their involvement in the implementation of national development programs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.