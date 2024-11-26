President El-Sisi Meets The Prime Minister And The Central Bank Of Egypt (CBE) Governor

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Governor of the Central of Egypt (CBE), Mr. Hassan Abdallah.

The meeting reviewed the key macroeconomic indicators. The President was briefed on the positive indicators related to the sector, monetary policy, and the exchange rate, as well as the Central Bank's policies to combat inflation. The discussion also focused on the government's efforts to increase foreign currency reserves.

President El-Sisi gave directives for the Central Bank and the banking system to continue providing the necessary requirements for production and industry in priority sectors, to contribute to promoting comprehensive economic growth in Egypt.

