(MENAFN- APO Group)

The South African joins the international community in commemorating the 47th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, as well as renewing South Africa's shared commitment to a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine.

This year, the of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald O. Lamola will participate in the event and will witness the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to the late Leader of Palestine, President Yasser Arafat. Minister Lamola will also be bestowed the Order of the Star of Merit on behalf of the President of the State of Palestine, HE Mahmoud Abbas, for his continued role in support of the Palestinian cause from his tenure as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development for his leading role at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) when South Africa brought the case of genocide against Israel.

The question of Palestine remains unresolved after 75 years. The Palestinian question remains at the core of tensions in the Middle East. In this regard, this occasion provides us with a crucial opportunity to reflect and take stock of the plight of the people of Palestine.

On this day, South Africa once again calls on the State of Israel to realise that the only way to achieve peace is a two-state solution, where Israel will be able to exist side-by-side in peace with a viable and fully independent Palestinian State, within internationally recognised parameters.

South Africa remains resolute in its commitment to continue strengthening the bond of long-standing solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with Palestine and calls upon the international community to work tirelessly for the attainment of peace and provide strong humanitarian, economic and political support.

In keeping with South Africa's long-term and principled support for the Palestinian people, the Government of South Africa remains committed to supporting initiatives aimed at refocusing the international agenda on Palestine and a revived Middle East peace process. In the context of the Israeli illegal occupation of Palestine and daily atrocities being committed, South Africa reiterates our appeal for an immediate cease-fire in Palestine and Lebanon, and the start of a political process to ensure a just and lasting peace.

The international community must work tirelessly in assisting the Palestinian people to achieve their aspirations of freedom, justice, and an independent Palestinian State.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.