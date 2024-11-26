Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Continues Its Support For Education In Namibia

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has renovated the metalworking at Pionier Boys' School, a boarding institution that offers vocational training to children from disadvantaged families in Namibia. Essential tools, equipment and metalworking machines were supplied to the workshop.

The delivery ceremony for the project was held in the capital, Windhoek with the attendance of approximately 200 people, including Türkiye's

Ambassador to Windhoek, Feral Çekerek Oruçkaptan; Khomas Administrative Region Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua; TİKA's Coordinator in Windhoek, Ömer Özbey; as well as students and teachers.

In his remarks, Ambassador Oruçkaptan highlighted that Türkiye's global development and technical assistance efforts are coordinated by TİKA. He noted that 112 projects have been successfully completed in Namibia to date and emphasized that this particular initiative will benefit both the Namibian economy and its education sector.

Governor McLeod-Katjirua praised TİKA for implementing numerous projects tailored to Namibia's needs and expressed her gratitude to both TİKA and Türkiye for their support.

TİKA's Coordinator in Windhoek, Ömer Özbey, provided details about the project, stressing that TİKA remains committed to supporting people-centered initiatives in Namibia.

Following the opening speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, marking the formal completion and delivery of the project.

