Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Enhances Access To Information For Visually Impaired University Students In South Africa

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) donated 22 computers specially designed for visually impaired students to the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Established in 1873, UNISA has produced notable graduates, including Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. With 26 centers across South Africa, the university serves approximately 400,000 students.

The Advocacy and Resource Centre for Students with Disabilities (ARCSWiD), established at UNISA, promotes equality in education by providing accessible resources and integrating assistive technologies.

Improved access to information for students

TİKA donated 22 computers and provided hardware support to ARCSWiD for visually impaired students. This equipment will enhance information access for more than a thousand students across the center and other campuses.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony, UNISA Rector Puleng Lenka-Pula emphasized the importance of equal opportunities in education and expressed gratitude to TİKA and the Turkish people for their contributions to the education of visually impaired students.

