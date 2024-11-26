DHF Capital Strengthens Leadership Team with Roma Kestaviciene as COO

(MENAFN- Atteline) * Roma’s appointment marks a new milestone in DHF Capital’s growth and commitment to client satisfaction

Dubai, UAE – 25 November 2024: DHF Capital – a leading securitisation firm operating in the UAE, Lithuania, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, and the Netherlands – is pleased to welcome Roma Kestaviciene as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over a decade of experience in operations, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and compliance, Roma brings a wealth of expertise to DHF Capital. Moreover, Roma’s appointment as COO marks a notable milestone for DHF; the company has filled out its senior management team to accelerate growth and continue delivering exceptional results for its clients and stakeholders.



Roma began her career in the financial sector in 2011, dedicating the past seven years to leadership roles. Most recently, she served as First Vice President at Danske Bank, where she managed a department of over 200 employees and spearheaded various initiatives to enhance AML processes. Her focus on streamlining operations and improving customer onboarding processes has earned her a reputation as a forward-thinking and results-driven leader. As COO of DHF Capital, Roma will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, refine operational models, and lead the integration of KYC/AML, client services, and back-office functions.



Commenting on her new role, Roma stated: “Joining DHF Capital marks an exciting chapter for me. . With a proven track record, the firm stood out as an ideal opportunity to broaden my horizons, dive deeper into the investment field, and apply my operational expertise. I look forward to collaborating with the diverse and growing team, as well as existing and new clientele, while contributing to the DHF’s continued success.”



Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital, expressed enthusiasm for Roma’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Roma to the DHF Capital family. Her proven leadership and extensive experience in the global financial sector make her an invaluable addition to our team and an ideal fit for our firm’s growth trajectory. As we enter 2025 and beyond, her expertise will be pivotal in refining our operational frameworks, ensuring we remain agile and responsive to industry changes, and maintaining exceptional client satisfaction in the UAE and GCC. Her appointment signals a bright future for DHF Capital, and I look forward to achieving new heights together.”



Roma’s appointment comes at a transformative time for DHF Capital. With 60 months of consecutive returns under its belt, the firm continues to attract HNWIs and UHNWIs, particularly in the UAE, which is home to more than 116,500 millionaires, 20 billionaires, and 308 centi-millionaires1. Many of these investors are seeking portfolio diversification. In her role as COO, Roma will work closely with global teams to align operations with strategic goals and regulatory frameworks, ensuring DHF Capital remains a trusted leader in wealth creation. Her expertise reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and delivering consistent, industry-leading results for its clients and stakeholders.



About Bas Kooijman:



Bas Kooijman is the CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A, a securitisation firm for financial services which he co-founded in 2020. Entrepreneurial from a young age, Bas has worked in the technology industry, building a telecom company, and later Brokerteam, a wholesale telecom company. In 2015, he sold the latter and transitioned into finance. Over the past seven years, Bas’ expertise as a professional trader has built wealth for countless individuals and companies. In his pursuit of making wealth creation more accessible and affordable for all, he has also become a published author of “Trading and Investing” to accelerate this vision.



