SHIFT Expands UAE Footprint with New Branch at Jumeirah Beach Residence

Dubai, UAE – xx November 2024 – SHIFT Car Rental, a leader in premium vehicle rental and fleet management solutions, has announced the opening of its newest branch at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), advancing its network to 15 locations across the UAE.



This expansion underscores SHIFT’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and broadening access for customers in prime areas. With the opening of its new JBR branch, SHIFT aims to bring its high-quality, award-winning, customer-focused services closer to Dubai’s vibrant beachside community, enhancing convenience and connectivity.



SHIFT, which has been operating under AWR Mobility and Trading for 16 years, boasts an impressive 4.6-star Google rating across all branches, well above the industry average of 3.74, underscoring its reputation for reliability and excellence.



The JBR branch offers SHIFT’s full suite of services, including seamless booking, personalized support, and 24/7 roadside assistance, further emphasizing SHIFT’s dedication to high standards in fleet management and customer care.



Looking forward, SHIFT plans to continue its growth by spreading its network and introducing new options that cater to dynamic requirements.







