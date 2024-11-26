The 8th Edition of the World of Yachts Conference Brings Together the International Marine Industry in Qatar

(MENAFN- globalmanagergroup) Doha, Qatar, November 5, 2024– For the first time in Doha, the 8th edition of the World of Yachts Conference gathered leading marine experts from Qatar, the region, and around the world at the St. Regis Doha. The exhibition was organized alongside the Qatar Boat Show and serves as a precursor to the inaugural edition, offering insights and discussions through discussion sessions on the latest developments in the maritime industry.



The conference featured panel discussions on topics including how yachting tourism is reshaping national identities and the dynamic relationship between tradition and innovation, exploring both opportunities and challenges in the maritime industry.



The event achieved its mission of advancing global yachting development while raising awareness and interest in all facets of the maritime industry. With a strong emphasis on evolving business practices, emerging markets, and new destinations, the well-regarded conference showcased advancements and technological innovations in the maritime industry, highlighting sustainable practices and eco-friendly solutions that are shaping the future of the industry. Attendees engaged in insightful discussions on market trends while experts presented their take on trends and growth opportunities. This collaborative atmosphere fostered networking and inspired new partnerships to drive growth and innovation in maritime ventures across the globe.



This mission of advancing the maritime industry resonates deeply with Old Doha Port, which has transformed into a bustling tourist destination and positioned Qatar as a premier hub that celebrates its maritime heritage and rich seafaring traditions, all while embracing continuous innovation and purposeful impact.



Old Doha Port CEO Mohamed Abdulla Al-Mulla and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 inaugurated the conference with his opening speech. As part of his speech, Al-Mulla said, “The World of Yachts Conference has brought a rare opportunity to Qatar, allowing us to exchange views and experiences and inspire one another within the marine industry. At Old Doha Port, we are excited to support this unique gathering of global expertise, driving forward both tradition and innovation in the maritime industry. Together, we are fostering partnerships that will propel the future of yachting and marine tourism across the region and beyond.”



“We are thrilled to collaborate with Old Doha Port to host the 8th edition of the World of Yachts Conference in Qatar for the first time, bringing together leaders from across the marine industry,” said Ibrahim Farhat, Managing Director of The World of Yachts Group. “This event marks a transformative moment in the yachting world, opening new doors and creating exciting opportunities for growth and innovation in the region. We look forward to showcasing Qatar’s unique maritime heritage and contributing to the industry’s vibrant future.”



Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali, Gulf Craft Chairman, said, “I believe that this conference covered numerous aspects of yacht making in the region and in Qatar. I wish the Qatar Boat Show 2024 success this year, and I am confident that the organization is excellent. The location at the Old Doha Port is beautiful, and I believe it will be a promising start for the show, God willing. I invite all those interested to attend and explore the impressive displays.”



“We’re very proud to participate in this edition of The World of Yacht Conference, right before the first Qatar Boat Show. I have to say it doesn’t feel like the first one,” said Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Director of Oceanco. He added, “We believe in this region and the potential Qatar has for becoming the next yachting destination. That’s why we are here as a strong supporter from the start.”



“It was paramount for us to participate in the conference prior to the inaugural Qatar Boat Show. We have discussed the role of yachting and boating in Qatar with respect to the nation’s rich maritime history and its full potential future,” said Hisham AbuShakra, Middle East Agent for Heesen. He added, “I had the opportunity to witness the preparations for the Qatar Boat Show 2024. I believe this is an impressive start. There is no doubt the show will be extremely successful.”



Old Doha Port is restoring the historical link between the city and the sea and celebrating Qatar’s marine industry as it is today. By hosting the inaugural edition of the Qatar Boat Show from November 6 to 9, Old Doha Port is drawing attention to Qatar’s rich coastal roots and boosting the local economy through tourism. By attracting over 20,000 visitors and more than 450 marine brands, the event showcases Qatar’s capacity to host large-scale, internationally relevant events, reinforcing its status as a leading destination for maritime tourism. The event features a diverse array of sections, each designed to cater to different aspects of maritime life. Visitors can explore luxury marine vessels, witness engaging demonstrations, and enjoy a series of cultural performances. For more information about the Qatar Boat Show, visit





