(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, November 20, 2024 – Held at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the HDC·2024 HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit unfolded as a powerhouse conference on November 18, gathering visionaries, industry leaders, and innovators across technology, gaming, and digital advertising. This year’s conference created an unparalleled platform for exploring advancements in Huawei’s ecosystem, including AppGallery, Petal Ads and Cloud services marking new heights in cross-market synergy and digital transformation.



Jerry Liu, Chairman of Huawei Technologies UAE, stated: "At HDC·2024 MEA, we are committed to redefining digital bridges, connecting local and global markets through our dynamic ecosystem, and unlocking new avenues for growth and collaboration between the Middle East and China. As we look ahead, these connections will be pivotal in driving sustainable change across industries. We are proud to host this summit, bringing together visionary leaders, industry pioneers, and key partners from around the world to explore cutting-edge trends in digital marketing, gaming, esports, cloud solutions, and destination branding. This event serves as a powerful platform that not only empowers partnerships and fosters innovation but also enriches our ecosystem, paving the way for future success and transformative opportunities."

Huawei Ecosystem Bridging Local and Global Markets: Exchanging Success and Driving Growth

The conference highlighted the convergence of technology and opportunity, establishing HDC·2024 HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit as a digital bridge connecting the MEA region with China, fostering partnerships, and promoting business exchange across markets. By facilitating innovation and cooperation, HDC 2024 set the stage for new growth pathways and an exciting future in the digital ecosystem.



Throughout the summit, speakers emphasized the importance of collaboration within Huawei’s ecosystem for driving technological advancement. His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Sultan Bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Esports Federation, graced the conference with an inspiring speech, highlighting a shared commitment with HUAWEI AppGallery to growing the regional esports ecosystem. He commended initiatives like the AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC), which has become a significant regional event for players and fans alike, marking a new chapter in the growth of esports in the Middle East.

In an inspiring session on digital art and cultural exchange, renowned Emirati surrealist artist Moosa Al Halyan shared his journey with the GoPaint app, underscoring the power of art in connecting cultures through digital innovation.

As a testament to the strength of collaborative partnerships, the conference featured an award ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions within the AppGallery, Petal Ads, and Cloud ecosystems, underscoring Huawei’s unwavering dedication to collaborative excellence and cross-industry success. In addition, MoUs were signed with key partners, reflecting a deep collective commitment to building a more interconnected and sustainable future through partnerships that drive technological progress, enhance cultural exchange, and push the boundaries of possibility.

AppGallery Ignites the Regional Esports Scene with Groundbreaking Gaming Initiatives

The Emirates Esports Federation (EESF) spotlighted the rapid rise of esports in the UAE, sharing its vision to position the region as a global esports hub, with AppGallery playing a crucial role in driving this ecosystem. RAKTDA's hosting of the AGC All-Star Esports experience has further positioned Ras Al Khaimah as a premier destination for gaming tourism, showcasing its commitment to pioneering world-class esports events in the region.

Representing government-led initiatives, Abu Dhabi Gaming highlighted the growing opportunities within the Middle East market, focusing on regional talent development and investment potential. AppGallery’s partnerships with top gaming brands like Top Battle Royale game showcased their shared success in esports tournaments, which will culminate in the highly anticipated Happy Friday Finals in Riyadh on November 22.

Additionally, Yalla Ludo’s collaboration with AppGallery set a new standard in mobile gaming and esports, emphasizing their mutual commitment to innovation and excellence. This underscored AppGallery’s role in bridging global gaming trends with local audiences.



Petal Ads Empowering Brands with Elevated Digital Marketing Strategies

Petal Ads took the spotlight in destination marketing, with the esteemed attendance and insights shared by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) on outbound tourism marketing in China. Petal Ads emerged as an essential tool for brands aiming to drive high ROI and engage with China’s dynamic market.

The platform has also redefined digital marketing for premium brands, exemplified by its successful partnership with Lotus Cars, positioning itself as the leading platform for luxury brand advertising. The collaboration enabled targeted campaigns that resonated with affluent audiences, enhancing brand awareness and engagement.

Additionally, Pick n Pay presented a forward-thinking vision on the future of retail technology, emphasizing the role of digital innovation in improving customer experiences. These initiatives highlight Petal Ads' growing influence across diverse industries, offering tailored solutions that drive brand success in a digital-first world.

Huawei Cloud: Leap to Intelligence with a Better Cloud

The summit underscored Huawei Cloud's commitment to boosting the digital economy in the region by introducing open, equal, and accessible technologies and cultivating talent, and how its industry-leading AI-native cloud drives digitalization and intelligence across various industries.

Huawei Cloud was highlighted by key partners, including Fancy Tech, as a leader in AI and cloud technologies, testifying to how Huawei Cloud is enabling local businesses to harness AI-driven insights and optimize operations, contributing to regional economic growth and technological progress.





MENAFN26112024005513012199ID1108925783