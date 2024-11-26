Indigo, JAL To Start Codeshare In Dec

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai: Japan (JAL) and IndiGo will launch their codeshare partnership on December 16, enabling JAL to offer access to 18 destinations in India, the airlines announced on Monday. JAL currently operates daily flights between Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Delhi, as well as five weekly flights between Tokyo's Narita Airport and Bengaluru.

Through this new partnership with IndiGo, JAL will be able to establish a comprehensive across India, connecting to numerous major cities via JAL-operated flights, the statement said.

IndiGo and Japan Airlines will begin codesharing on domestic routes within India that connect to Japan Airlines'-operated flights to/from Delhi and Bengaluru, it stated.



Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to various destinations.

"This codeshare agreement will further strengthen business, trade and tourism-related travel between India and Japan. It will also enable passengers of both airlines to explore some of the most culturally rich destinations in India and Japan," said Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at IndiGo.

At a time when both the countries are strategically working together, this codeshare will add to the strengthening bilateral ties between India and Japan, DasGupta said, adding that this expansion is a part of IndiGo's commitment to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.

This strategic partnership will enable Japan Airlines to expand its connectivity to India initially, while offering IndiGo customers more travel options on the Japanese carrier's extensive domestic and international network in later phases, as per the statement.

"This partnership will enable travellers between India and Japan to book their flights on a single ticket, enjoying the exceptional services of both IndiGo and Japan Airlines. India has seen remarkable economic growth in recent years, which is leading to a significant increase in air travel demand between Japan and India," said Ross Leggett, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Route Marketing at Japan Airlines.

The partnership will further contribute to the market by providing customers with more convenient and seamless travel options and will not only enhance connectivity between the two countries but also foster stronger cultural and economic ties, he said.

