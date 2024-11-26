Digital Archive Of Parliament Created In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

At least 30 million documents stored in the archives of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNST) will soon be uploaded to a single digital platform, Azernews reports.

The Electronic Parliament project is being implemented on behalf of the Chairman of the country's parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş, and aims to minimize the use of paper in the operations of the GNST.

Specialists have already digitized the first 12 million documents, and another million digital copies are expected to be created by the end of the year.

To facilitate the search for archived documents, the Electronic Parliament portal is equipped with a special filter that allows users to quickly find desired laws, decisions made by the GNST, bills considered at the parliamentary commission level, as well as magazines, newspapers, books, and more.

Additionally, through the new portal, electronic versions of all printed publications of national importance have been accessible since 2007. Around 5 million electronic versions of 116 different newspapers have been uploaded to the system, including well-known titles such as Akşam, Yeni Şafak, Cumhuriyet, Millet, Milliyet, Tercüman, Türkiye, Vakit, and Vatan.

It is also worth noting that, while the parliament's archive previously received daily copies of all national printed publications, starting October 1, 2024, only electronic versions of newspapers will be uploaded to the GNST Archive Management System.

Furthermore, the portal allows public access to the electronic versions of 294 Turkish magazines.

In addition, various Turkish government agencies can apply for access to closed documents through the portal.

This initiative is part of a broader push towards digitalization within Turkish public institutions, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of government records.