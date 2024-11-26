Digital Archive Of Parliament Created In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
At least 30 million documents stored in the archives of the
Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNST) will soon be uploaded to
a single digital platform, Azernews reports.
The Electronic Parliament project is being implemented on behalf
of the Chairman of the country's parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş, and
aims to minimize the use of paper in the operations of the
GNST.
Specialists have already digitized the first 12 million
documents, and another million digital copies are expected to be
created by the end of the year.
To facilitate the search for archived documents, the Electronic
Parliament portal is equipped with a special filter that allows
users to quickly find desired laws, decisions made by the GNST,
bills considered at the parliamentary commission level, as well as
magazines, newspapers, books, and more.
Additionally, through the new portal, electronic versions of all
printed publications of national importance have been accessible
since 2007. Around 5 million electronic versions of 116 different
newspapers have been uploaded to the system, including well-known
titles such as Akşam, Yeni Şafak, Cumhuriyet, Millet, Milliyet,
Tercüman, Türkiye, Vakit, and Vatan.
It is also worth noting that, while the parliament's archive
previously received daily copies of all national printed
publications, starting October 1, 2024, only electronic versions of
newspapers will be uploaded to the GNST Archive Management
System.
Furthermore, the portal allows public access to the electronic
versions of 294 Turkish magazines.
In addition, various Turkish government agencies can apply for
access to closed documents through the portal.
This initiative is part of a broader push towards digitalization
within Turkish public institutions, enhancing efficiency,
transparency, and accessibility of government records.
