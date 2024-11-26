International Yacht Show Helds In Sanya On Hainan On December 5-8

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

This year's International Yacht Show will be held from December 5-8 in the Chinese city of Sanya, located in southern Hainan Province, Azernews reports.

The event, to be hosted at the International Yacht Center, aims to showcase the unique advantages of Sanya for the development of the Hainan yachting industry. The will feature not only various types of yachts but also products related to water-based recreation and entertainment.

According to the Sanya City Commerce Department, special emphasis will be placed on intelligent and environmentally friendly technologies, creative designs, and advanced exhibition techniques. The organizers expect to attract leading brands from both China and around the world. Attendees can look forward to a series of exciting performances, both on land and on water, as well as industry forums, contests, and more.

The highlight of the event will be the China Yacht Awards Ceremony, which will honor outstanding contributions to the yachting industry. For the first time, the exhibition will also feature river cruise yacht projects.

Sanya has consistently been recognized as China's top city for yachting tourism in recent years. By the end of 2023, over 1,300 yachts had been registered in the city, with more than 1 million tourists enjoying its yachting-related offerings.

Sanya's strategic location on the southern tip of Hainan Island, combined with its favorable climate and growing infrastructure, has made it a top destination for both local and international yachting enthusiasts. The city is set to become a major global hub for yacht tourism and water sports.