International Yacht Show Helds In Sanya On Hainan On December 5-8
Date
11/26/2024 12:28:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
This year's International Yacht Show will be held from December
5-8 in the Chinese city of Sanya, located in southern Hainan
Province, Azernews reports.
The event, to be hosted at the International Yacht Center, aims
to showcase the unique advantages of Sanya for the development of
the Hainan yachting industry. The exhibition will feature not only
various types of yachts but also products related to water-based
recreation and entertainment.
According to the Sanya City Commerce Department, special
emphasis will be placed on intelligent and environmentally friendly
technologies, creative designs, and advanced exhibition techniques.
The organizers expect to attract leading brands from both China and
around the world. Attendees can look forward to a series of
exciting performances, both on land and on water, as well as
industry forums, contests, and more.
The highlight of the event will be the China Yacht Awards
Ceremony, which will honor outstanding contributions to the
yachting industry. For the first time, the exhibition will also
feature river cruise yacht projects.
Sanya has consistently been recognized as China's top city for
yachting tourism in recent years. By the end of 2023, over 1,300
yachts had been registered in the city, with more than 1 million
tourists enjoying its yachting-related offerings.
Sanya's strategic location on the southern tip of Hainan Island,
combined with its favorable climate and growing infrastructure, has
made it a top destination for both local and international yachting
enthusiasts. The city is set to become a major global hub for yacht
tourism and water sports.
