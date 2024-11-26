(MENAFN- Perspective International) GoDaddy launches Airo solution to help Saudi entrepreneurs save time





Riyadh, 25 November 2024 — For small businesses, every second saved and every EGP spent is the difference between surviving and thriving. GoDaddy recently found that 93% of Saudi small business owners view implementing AI in their businesses would yield in a positive impact to their bottom line.

However, they have challenges when it comes to getting started. The top reasons respondents shared for not implementing AI in the Kingdom are potential costs (50%), lack of understanding of the benefits (48%), lack of awareness about available solutions (46%), and lack of time to implement these tools (23%). To make using generative AI fast and easy, GoDaddy launched GoDaddy Airo™, an AI-powered experience designed to save small business owners precious time in establishing their online presence and attract new customers.

The Right Solution for Any Small Business

GoDaddy Airo™, available in English language, makes leveraging the power of AI easy for anyone wanting to start a business or take their existing one to the next level.

GoDaddy Airo™, using GoDaddy’s AI Domain Search tool, can recommend catchy domain names with just a description of their business. Within minutes of purchasing a domain from GoDaddy, GoDaddy Airo™ can instantly generate content for the business, including:

• Unique, eye-catching logo designs that can be easily customized to fit the business.

• A fully built website, using GoDaddy’s Websites + Marketing, with a paid subscription, including imagery and content designed to help the business engage and attract customers.

• A professional email account, with a paid subscription, that strengthens the credibility and prestige of the business.

If a new or existing business wants to grow, it can quickly get plans and recommendations through GoDaddy Airo™ features in seconds, including:

• Comprehensive email marketing campaigns with suggested content and imagery.

• Social media calendar with recommendations of when to ideally post.

GoDaddy Airo™ Is Always Evolving

GoDaddy Airo™ is live now for small businesses to take advantage of, and even more capabilities are coming.

"GoDaddy Airo™, as an AI powered experience, continuously evolves and improves ensuring that small businesses stay at the forefront of the latest technology," said Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy. ”GoDaddy empowers entrepreneurs with online tools and solutions that combines the latest AI technology with the ease of use we're known for, helping small businesses drive growth and stay connected with their customers."





