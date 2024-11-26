Celebrate UAE National Day at One&Only Royal Mirage An unforgettable long weekend awaits with exclusive offers and family-friendly experiences

(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, UAE – This UAE National Day long weekend, One&Only Royal Mirage invites UAE residents to indulge in the Ultimate Family Staycation starting from AED 1,950++, where kids stay free at The Palace and Arabian Court.

From 30th November to 2nd December 2024, guests are invited to experience a retreat that combines timeless Arabian luxury, vibrant energy, and world-class amenities, all set within the serene shores of the Arabian Gulf. One&Only Royal Mirage, a renowned sanctuary known for its glamour, warmth of service, and an extraordinary selection of experiences, offers an unparalleled staycation for those seeking a luxurious escape close to home.

Known for its glamorous beachfront setting, warm service, and vibrant energy, One&Only Royal Mirage offers something for everyone this National Day holiday. Families can look forward to exclusive savings and activities across the resort, with free stays for children at The Palace and Arabian Court and daily access to thrilling adventures at Aquaventure Waterpark. A destination of Arabian splendour and world-class amenities, One&Only Royal Mirage promises an unforgettable celebration for all ages.

The Ultimate Staycation Offer starting includes:

• 20% off food and beverages (excluding alcoholic drinks), allowing guests to savor exquisite culinary delights across a variety of resort dining venues including The Beach Bar & Grill, Eauzone and Tagine.

• 20% off selected spa treatments for parents - a perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate in the resort’s tranquil spa sanctuary while the little ones enjoy exciting activities at the KidsOnly Club.

• Kids stay free at The Palace and Arabian Court, making it an ideal escape for families.

• Complimentary daily access to Aquaventure Waterpark, a thrilling adventure for both kids and adults alike.

• Complimentary daily breakfast, kick-starting each morning with a delicious start to the day.

• Early check-in (10am) and late check-out (6pm), subject to availability, for guests to make the most of their luxurious stay.



Available exclusively to GCC residents, this special offer requires a valid ID upon check-in. Whether indulging in a relaxing beachside getaway or experiencing the rich cultural ambiance and culinary offerings of One&Only Royal Mirage, this staycation promises to make the UAE National Day holiday an unforgettable celebration.

To book the Ultimate Staycation offer,visit or call +971 4 315 2250. Availability is limited, so secure your spot early for an unforgettable National Day experience.





