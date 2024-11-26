OKX Lists SWELL on its Perpetual Futures market and Launches 'Man X Machine' Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global onchain company, has issued updates for November 26, 2024.

OKX Lists SWELL on its Perpetual Futures and Launches 'Man X Machine' Campaign

The OKX team today announced two updates:





Swell perpetual futures listing : OKX listed SWELL on its perpetual futures market at 9:00 AM (UTC) on November 25. This USDT-margined listing enables eligible customers to long or short SWELL with up to 50x leverage. SWELL powers the Swell Network, a liquid staking platform that enables users to earn passive income through staking or restaking ETH.



'Man X Machine' campaign : OKX has announced the launch of 'Man X Machine,' a year-end campaign aimed at rewarding (in both USDT and ETH) eligible customers of its AI-powered 'Smart Trading' platform, which consolidates all of OKX's automated trading products - including Copy Trading, Signal Trading and Trading Bots - into a single marketplace. Running until December 27, participants can engage in various activities designed to enhance their trading experience.



Participants in the 'Man X Machine' campaign can explore a variety of activities aimed at enhancing their trading experience. Users can execute a 10-day Smart Picks strategy with a minimum investment of 100 USDT, run a Spot Grid Bot for five days, or engage in Copy Trading by mirroring the strategies of three Lead Traders, each with a minimum of 100 USDT. Additionally, newcomers to the Futures Grid will receive a 5 USDT loss insurance voucher. The campaign also features the 'Elite Circle Showdown,' a Smart Trading competition rewarding the top 10 traders based on profit and loss percentage, with prizes ranging from 3,500 USDT for first place to 200 USDT for those finishing in the 6th to 30th positions. To learn more, click here .

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

