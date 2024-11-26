PM Modi Greets People On Samvidhan Divas

The Constituent Assembly adopted the at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

The day of its adoption is observed as Samvidhan Divas.

The has planned a yearlong celebration of the anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, starting with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians here on Tuesday.

Modi is expected to speak at another event in the evening.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties have been locked in a war of words, accusing each other of working against the constitutional values.

