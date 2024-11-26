PM Modi Greets People On Samvidhan Divas
Date
11/26/2024 12:06:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
The Constituent Assembly adopted the constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.
The day of its adoption is observed as Samvidhan Divas.
The government has planned a yearlong celebration of the anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, starting with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of parliamentarians here on Tuesday.
Modi is expected to speak at another event in the evening.
Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties have been locked in a war of words, accusing each other of working against the constitutional values.
