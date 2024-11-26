عربي


Woman Exfiltrates To Pok After Crossing Loc In J & K's Poonch

11/26/2024 12:06:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 28-year-old woman reportedly exfiltrated to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) after illegally crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

Fatima Bi, a resident of a forward village in Kirni sector, reportedly crossed the border on Sunday evening, they added.

Police have launched a probe after registering case, officials said.

