Woman Exfiltrates To Pok After Crossing Loc In J & K's Poonch
Date
11/26/2024 12:06:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 28-year-old woman reportedly exfiltrated to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) after illegally crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.
Fatima Bi, a resident of a forward village in Kirni sector, reportedly crossed the border on Sunday evening, they added.
Police have launched a probe after registering case, officials said.
