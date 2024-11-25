Acclaim Insurance Brokers Celebrates 40Th Anniversary With Enterprise 50 Award Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - Acclaim Insurance Brokers , Singapore's leading risk consulting and insurance broker, celebrates its 40th anniversary by receiving the prestigious Enterprise 50 Award for the second time, first awarded in 2021 . Acclaim remains the only risk consulting and insurance broker in this distinguished ranking.





The accolade underscores Acclaim's four decades of contributions to Singapore's business landscape as a trusted provider of corporate risk management and insurance solutions. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication," said Founder and Executive Chairman Anthony Lim. CEO and Managing Director Tony Lim added, "It motivates us to continue empowering businesses and raising the bar."



The Enterprise 50 Award, established in 1995, recognises the nation's top 50 privately-held companies driving economic growth locally and globally. Organised by The Business Times and KPMG, it is supported by Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, and the Singapore Exchange.



Global Reach, Tailored Solutions

With a network spanning 150 countries and over 500 offices, Acclaim provides tailored insurance solutions to multinational corporations. The firm's Specialty Practices deliver in-depth risk assessments and customised strategies across diverse insurance classes.



A Commitment to Innovation and Community

Guided by core values of courage, creativity, commitment, and collaboration, Acclaim combines risk insight with innovation to help businesses maximise opportunities. Its "Purpose Beyond Profit" ethos is evident in initiatives like the Acclaim Education Fund, supporting tertiary students beyond traditional financial aid.



As Acclaim looks to the future, it continues investing in talent development and delivering impactful risk solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.







