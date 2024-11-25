Jordan Signs Green Hydrogen Agreement With Chinese Energy Giant

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Regional Director of China's Hangzhou Huading New Energy (HDsolar) Zhao Shifeng on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct feasibility studies for green hydrogen projects in Jordan.

The agreement sets the framework for cooperation, enabling HDsolar to conduct preliminary studies to establish a green hydrogen project with the goal of producing 400,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, according to a statement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kharabsheh stressed that the MoU represents an important step in the Kingdom's renewable energy ambitions.

“Based on the outcomes of these studies, the ministry will work with the company to finalise an investment agreement for the project,” he said.

HDsolar CEO underscored the agreement's significance, saying“This is the first agreement of its kind internationally, and it holds great potential to boost investment in Jordan”.

The event was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Amani Azzam, ministry engineers managing the green hydrogen portfolio, and company representatives.

HDsolar brings extensive expertise to the partnership, having contributed to more than 1,000 photovoltaic energy projects worldwide.

The company specialises in power generation using photovoltaic (PV) solar cells and concentrated solar power (CSP), according to the statement.

This MoU marks the 14th agreement Jordan has signed in the fields of green hydrogen and green ammonia production, reflecting the country's commitment to expanding its renewable energy investments.

To date, eight investors have submitted preliminary feasibility studies for green hydrogen projects in Jordan, with three of them nearing completion.

The total anticipated investment in green hydrogen projects under study is expected to reach $28 billion by 2030, positioning Jordan as a regional leader in the renewable energy sector.