Warning: Fraud Using The Names Of The US Embassy And The Panama American Center
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The United States Embassy in Panama alerted citizens on Monday, November 25, about a fraud in which the name of this diplomatic headquarters and the Panama American Center are being used. According to the U.S. Embassy, neither the Panama American Center nor the U.S. Embassy request money or financial information through text messages, calls or emails. “If you receive such a request, do not respond and report the incident to local authorities,” the embassy warned. Messages requesting money in the name of these entities are circulating on some social media platforms.
