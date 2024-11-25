Warning: Fraud Using The Names Of The US Embassy And The Panama American Center

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The United States Embassy in Panama alerted citizens on Monday, November 25, about a fraud in which the name of this headquarters and the Panama American Center are being used. According to the U.S. Embassy, ​​neither the Panama American Center nor the U.S. Embassy request money or information through text messages, calls or emails. “If you receive such a request, do not respond and report the incident to local authorities,” the embassy warned. Messages requesting money in the name of these entities are circulating on some social platforms.

MENAFN25112024000218011062ID1108925410