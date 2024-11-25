Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: KAPA) Developing Innovative Therapies To Tackle Cancer Drug Resistance, Immune Suppression

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The company has an extensive IP portfolio, valid through 2040, and a drug pipeline in different preclinical and clinical stages, targeting cancer drug resistance and immune suppression.

Kairos Pharma's lead candidate ENV-105 is an antibody targeting CD105, a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments.

ENV-105 is in a Phase 2 trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer (NCT05534646, in combination with Apalutamide) and a Phase 1 trial for EGFR-driven non-small cell lung cancer (NCT05401110, in combination with Osimertinib).

The company is working with PreCheck Health Services to develop companion biomarkers for ENV-105, with the aim of identifying patients who will benefit most from being administered the drug candidate. Kairos is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the immunotherapy market, expected to reach $148 billion by 2030, as well as on the $11.3 billion prostate cancer market and the $14 billion EGFR-driven lung cancer market.

Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to advancing innovative oncology therapies to overcome critical challenges in cancer drug resistance and immune suppression, two significant challenges to effective cancer treatment. With an extensive intellectual property portfolio valid until 2035 to 2040, the company is developing a notable pipeline of drugs tackling cancer drug resistance with a focus on overcoming impacting widespread cancers, including prostate and lung cancer, as well as reversing immune suppression.

Kairos Pharma's pipeline includes multiple candidates in different clinical and preclinical stages...

