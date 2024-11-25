Micromobility Market Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 17.4% - 2030 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Micromobility Market

Increase in on-demand services, strategies for smart cities, growing urbanization and transportation requirements

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, favorable government initiatives for smart cities, rapid urbanization and local commute requirements, increase in venture capital and strategic investments drive the growth of the global Micromobility . However, increase in bike vandalism & theft and low rate of internet penetration in developing regions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, smart transportation systems and rise in government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructureare expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future. The global Micromobility Market was valued at $44.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $214.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 253 Pages) at:The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. However, increase in bike vandalism & theft and low rate of internet penetration in developing regions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, smart transportation systems and rise in government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructureare expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Micromobility refers to a range of small, lightweight vehicles operating at a speed of not more than ~15 miles per hour (25 kmph) and considered ideal for commuting within ~10 km range. This actively includes the usage of different types of vehicles such as bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles, and electric pedal assisted bicycles and others. Continuous developments carried out across the globe toward developing smart cities & vehicle infrastructure have created numerous opportunities for the growth of the global micromobility market . Moreover, the presence of different service provider companies followed by their investments & developmental strategies has attracted numerous small vehicles fleet owners to collaborate toward supporting the concept of micromobility.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:The report offers an analysis of the global micromobility market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.Based on vehicle type, the bicycles segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and is anticipated to led the market by 2030. However, the hoverboard segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeBeam Mobility Holdings PTE. LtdBird RidesDOTTElectricfeelFloatility GmbHLimeNeuronVOIYulu Bikes Pvt. LtdZagsterGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:On the basis of propulsion type, the electrically powered segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.Factors, such as rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, rapid urbanization and local commute requirements, government initiatives for smart cities, increasing government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure and rise in venture capital and strategic investments, supplement the growth of the micromobility market.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Presently, the global micromobility industry is dominated by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market particularly by China, South Korea, and Japan owing to rapid urbanization and growing demand for on-demand transportation services.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Bike Rental Market -Family Car Market -Automotive Paints Market -Bus HVAC Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.