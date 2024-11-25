AHF Webinar Panel Discussion: Importance Of The WHO Pandemic Agreement For Latin America

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Wednesday, November 27, 1:00 PM EST Miami, USA, via Zoom MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19 –AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF ), in collaboration with the University of Miami Public Policy Lab and the Mexican National Institute of Public Health, will cohost a webinar,“The Importance of the WHO Pandemic Agreement for Latin America,” on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST, virtually via Zoom . This webinar will be hosted in Spanish, and translation will not be available.

COVID-19 demonstrated that no government or institution can address the threat of future pandemics alone. In a world where infectious diseases are on the rise and readily cross national borders, better preparedness and resilience are essential to combat future global health threats. The World Health Organization Pandemic Agreement, an international legal instrument currently being negotiated by WHO Member States, aims to improve prevention, preparedness, and response to future pandemics on a global scale. This panel brings together leading professionals in the fields of public health and international relations and experts involved in the negotiation process of the Pandemic Agreement to discuss the relevance and importance of the Pandemic Agreement for Latin America.

WHAT: Webinar: The Importance of the WHO Pandemic Agreement for Latin America* *This webinar will be hosted in Spanish, and translation will not be available. WHEN: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 TIME: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Los Angeles 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Mexico City/Chicago/San José 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Miami/Bogotá/Lima/Panamá/Quito/Washington, D.C. 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM La Paz 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brasilia/Buenos Aires/Santiago 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Madrid/Geneva WHERE: Virtual Event via Zoom. Registration Link. WHO: EXPERT PANELISTS :

Miriam Medel García, M.A. - Head of the Health & Environment Team, Permanent Mission of Mexico to the International Organizations based in Geneva

Ricardo Miguel Matute Rojas, D. Eng., M.I.B. - Senior Policy Advocacy Manager, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative – DNDi María Juliana Tenorio Quintero, Ph.D., LL.M. - Minister Counselor, Colombian Mission to the United Nations – Geneva MODERATOR: Jorge Saavedra, M.D., M.P.H., M.Sc. - Executive Director, AHF Global Public Health Institute NEWS DESK NOTE & B-ROLL VISUALS Please see attached flyer. MEDIA CONTACTS: Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy & Communications, AHF, +1.323.308.1829, ... Brian Shepherd, Associate Director of Global Communications, AHF, +1.808.382.8570, ...

PANEL OBJECTIVES:

The main objectives of this panel are to identify why the Pandemic Agreement is important for Latin America and to generate constructive dialogue that contributes to the formulation of effective strategies for regional collaboration in Latin America in the prevention and control of pandemics.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2 million people in 48 countries worldwide in Africa, the Americas, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: , find us on Facebook: and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

The AHF Global Public Health Institute is an initiative of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation created to engage in global public health policy analysis and research to generate objective evidence that can inform improvements in public health policy at the global, regional, national, and local levels, particularly for infectious diseases. To learn more about the AHF Global Public Health Institute, visit .

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy & Communications, AHF, +1.323.308.1829, ...

Brian Shepherd, Associate Director of Global Communications, AHF, +1.808.382.8570, ...

The post AHF Webinar Panel Discussion: Importance of the WHO Pandemic Agreement for Latin America appeared first on Caribbean News Global .