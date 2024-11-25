Neuroage Therapeutics: Revolutionary Brain Health Test Predicts Dementia Risk 30 Years In Advance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Breakthrough Prognostic for Tracking Brain Aging to Maintain Cognitive Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroAge Therapeutics unveiled its groundbreaking NeuroAge Test, a comprehensive brain aging assessment that combines advanced AI, MRI technology, genetic and cognitive analysis to predict biological brain age and dementia risk up to 30 years before symptoms appear. By providing personalized reports and a dashboard with actionable recommendations, it empowers users to optimize brain function and reduce neurodegenerative risk, promoting long-term cognitive health.

"The NeuroAge Test represents a significant breakthrough in how we approach brain aging," said Dr. Christin Glorioso, CEO and Co-founder of NeuroAge Therapeutics. "Our test empowers individuals to take control of their cognitive health by giving them the data-driven insights they need to maintain optimal brain function as they age."

The global impact of dementia is staggering, with more than 55 million people worldwide living with the condition. Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60-70% of these cases, and the risk of developing dementia doubles approximately every five years after age 65. The NeuroAge Test aims to identify early markers of cognitive decline, allowing for earlier intervention and better management of brain health.

Unlike traditional cognitive assessments, the NeuroAge Test goes beyond simply measuring memory and processing speed. It uniquely identifies three distinct types of brain aging: structural, functional, and molecular. By assessing a comprehensive panel of advanced biomarkers, the test provides individuals with a detailed understanding of their brain health status and personalized insights to guide proactive interventions.

Key Features of the NeuroAge Test:



Cognitive Testing (NeuroGames): Interactive challenges evaluating memory, attention, and processing speed

Blood Biomarkers Analysis: Examination of 52 RNA levels of genes in the blood that are predictive of brain aging

Genetic Profiling: State of the art whole genome DNA testing with screening for >300 neurodegenerative disease genetic markers, including for rare familial mutations for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Vascular Dementia, and Frontotemporal dementia Brain MRI: Advanced imaging offering a 3D view of cognitive health



NeuroAge Therapeutics will host a launch event on December 5th, 2024, at MBC Biolabs, San Francisco, showcasing the test's capabilities and featuring presentations on strategies to maintain cognitive health and prevent decline.

Event Details:



Date: December 5th, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM RSVP Here



The NeuroAge Test will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting neurodegenerative disease research and cognitive health initiatives. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Dr. Glorioso at the information provided below.

About NeuroAge Therapeutics

NeuroAge is a biotech company focused on developing transformative therapies and prognostic tools for dementia. Founded by Dr. Christin Glorioso, who witnessed the devastating impact of Alzheimer's disease on her grandmother, NeuroAge is committed to creating better solutions to prevent and treat age-related brain decline. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Dr. Christin Glorioso

CEO and Co-founder, NeuroAge Therapeutics

...



A video accompanying this announcement is available at